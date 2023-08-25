Thompson Park pool closed rest of season

The Thompson Park Pool, full of splashing children on a warm August day. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Thompson Park Pool will be closed for the rest of the season due to mechanical issues.

The Alteri Pool will be open today until Monday from noon to 7 p.m., and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 1 to Sept. 4.

