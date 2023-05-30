WATERTOWN — Some gutter work will keep the Thompson Park pool closed for the time being.
City Parks and Recreation Department staff closed the park pool on Memorial Day after someone threw a bottle or bottles into the water and they broke.
But the pool was going to be closed and drained on Tuesday anyway for warranty work on its gutters, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
However, people will be able to swim in William J. Flynn Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds this weekend. That pool is scheduled to be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
At this point, the Thompson Park pool will reopen from 1 to 6 p.m. on the weekends of June 10 and 11, June 17 and 18 and June 24 and 25.
Starting June 26, both pools will be open from noon to 7 p.m. for the season.
For the first time, non-city residents will be charged for using either pool.
Last week, the City Council set fees for people living outside of the city.
The fees are $3 for a daily rate, $2 per person for the group rate, $30 for a season pass for an individual, $90 for a season pass for a family of four and $15 for each additional person.
