WATERTOWN — In remembrance of the valiant climb of firefighters on that fateful day — Sept. 11, 2001 — the inaugural Thousand Islands 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was held Sept. 10 at the Dulles State Office Building.
Four members of the Carthage Area Rescue Squad participated in the event was held to honor those who lost their lived in the World Trade Center — Twin Towers — 22 years ago.
According to the event Facebook page, the stair climb committee “has committed to fulfilling that promise to never forget their brothers and sisters who died in the line of duty by holding ‘a climb to remember...’ in memory of the 343 firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and 9 EMTs that perished on Sept. 11 with the collapse of the Twin Towers.”
North country participants, some in firefighting turnout gear, climbed 110 floors, the height of the former World Trade Center, while carrying a memorial tag with a picture of one of the fallen on it, which were then placed on a memorial board at the completion of the climb.
“We wanted to honor the memories of those who sacrificed their lives trying to help save other people,” said Amanda Henry, CARS chief. “It was hard climbing the stairs without smoke and tons of people coming down them, just recognizing how they must have felt trying to make the climb to higher floors amidst the chaos of people, flames and smoke coming down.”
Chief Henry was accompanied on the climb by Captain Madeline Bruzzo, Ezekiel Siegrist, Emergency Medical Technician and volunteer Noah Bruzzo. Members of the Castorland Fire Company also did the climb.
“The inaugural event was a huge success,” said Sereenah George, assistant director of the Thousand Islands 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. “We had 77 climbers attend; firefighters, EMS providers, law enforcement, families and the general public. Together we all climbed in memory of those who’s lives were lost on 9/11. We vowed to never forget and we will continue to uphold that promise, that is why we brought a 9/11 memorial stair climb to the Thousand Islands/Watertown area.”
The beneficiary for this year’s event was Priority Wellness Campaign which focuses on mental health and wellbeing of first responders in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
“Priority Wellness Campaign offers free peer counseling for struggling first responders, both in person and virtually,” said Ms. George.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.