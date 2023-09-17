9/11 Memorial Stair Climb deemed a ‘huge success’

Carthage Area Rescue Squad Chief Amanda Henry takes a selfie with squad members, from left, emergency medical technician Ezekiel Siegrist, Captain Madeline Bruzzo and volunteer Noah Bruzzo. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — In remembrance of the valiant climb of firefighters on that fateful day — Sept. 11, 2001 — the inaugural Thousand Islands 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was held Sept. 10 at the Dulles State Office Building.

Four members of the Carthage Area Rescue Squad participated in the event was held to honor those who lost their lived in the World Trade Center — Twin Towers — 22 years ago.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.