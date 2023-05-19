CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center will host the opening of “Among the Thousand Islands: The Work of Frank Taylor on June 7.”
Mr. Taylor (1846-1927), both an illustrator and reporter, was assigned by Harper’s Weekly to cover the Thousand Islands in 1881. The exhibit features his engravings and paintings of island cottages, river scenes from the late 1800s, Alexandria Bay’s Crossman’s House and a bird’s-eye map of Clayton.
According to Nancy Gustke, TIAC exhibition collaborator and author of “The Special Artist in American Culture: A Biography of Frank Hamilton Taylor (1846-1927),” the artist “was a wonderful promoter of the beauty of the Thousand Islands. His paintings of the area, and his illustrations for Harper’s Weekly and tourist brochures, introduced the St. Lawrence River to a nation-wide audience. You couldn’t find a better advocate with such a far-reaching influence. Taylor’s Shady Ledge cottage on Round Island can be seen in his many watercolors. The cottage was his respite from a demanding life as a field reporter based in Philadelphia. As is true for many residents now, the Thousand Islands helped rejuvenate him both physically and mentally.”
Mr. Taylor’s works will be on display from June 7 through July 1 with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 28. Ms. Gustke will provide unique insights into Mr. Taylor’s life and work in a gallery talk at 2 p.m. on June 13. The reception and gallery talk are open to the public. Admission to the exhibition is free to TIAC members and there is a suggested donation of $5/adult for nonmembers.
