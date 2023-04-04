CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center has announced that Kathleen M. Ferguson is the nonprofit’s new executive director, succeeding Leslie W. Rowland who will retire at the end of May.
Most recently, Ms. Ferguson was an independent contractor working in event planning and marketing. She also was an emergency services worker for the city and county of Denver and Pontem LLC, and part of a team that provided more than 200,000 COVID-19 tests for Denver and surrounding area residents. Prior to that, she was the Women and Children’s Practice administrator at Denver Health, a comprehensive, integrated health system founded in 1860, for eight years.
A TIAC news release says that Ms. Ferguson brings many years of nonprofit experience in several areas including development, marketing, finance and grant research. She has also served in a multitude of leadership roles throughout her career.
“We are happy to have Kathleen join the TIAC family,” Chris Murray, TIAC board chair, said in the release. “While we are very sad to see Leslie go, we look forward to working with Kathleen as she guides the arts center toward an exciting future and continued success established under Leslie’s tenure. On behalf of the board, I wish to thank Leslie for her many years of service. The arts center has thrived under her leadership and we are truly grateful.”
“I’m thrilled and honored to join the Thousand Islands Arts Center and am equally excited about working with the team, board and community partners,” Ms. Ferguson said. “TIAC has an impressive history of enriching lives through art and craft experiences that dates back to the 1960s. Building on the contributions made by Leslie, I look forward to guiding the organization through its next evolutionary phase and growing TIAC as a valued resource for artists, students and the broader community.”
Ms. Ferguson holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University at Buffalo and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado Denver, and has been a volunteer at the Redline Contemporary Art Center and Denver Art Museum for many years. She counts biking, hiking and time on the water as her favorite hobbies and is eager to return to the Thousand Islands where she will be closer to family members and lifelong friends.
The TIAC organization is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of traditional arts and handcrafts through educational programs, classes, lectures and exhibits. Home to a nationally renowned permanent collection and library of handwoven textiles, the arts center also offers a wide variety of classes for all levels of students — from the beginner to the professional artist.
