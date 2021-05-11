ALEXANDRIA BAY — The Thousand Islands Land Trust is hosting a two-part birding event this week for those looking to get into birding or to sharpen identification skills.
The free event begins with a virtual training at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with avid local birder Dan Miller. The training will focus on using the eBird app for logging bird sighting data. The app was developed by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology in 2002, and compiles data from bird observations submitted by experts and amateur bird enthusiasts alike.
The event’s second part, TILT’s Warbler Walk, is scheduled for 7 a.m. Saturday at Otter Creek Preserve and Nature Trail in Alexandria Bay. Early morning is the best time to see birds, and participants will walk the trail while learning bird lore and identification tips. Participants are asked to bring binoculars if they have them.
The event is geared toward novice birders, but all are welcome. TILT recommends attending both sessions, though it isn’t required.
Space is limited, and advance registration is requested. You can register online at tilandtrust.org, by emailing treks@tilandtrust.org, or by calling the TILT office at 315-686-5345.
