MALONE — More than 2,000 people from across the North Country and beyond converged on the Malone-Dufort Airport between Saturday and Sunday as the Chamber of Commerce hosted the third annual Fly-In Festival, and organizers said the event was a success that continues to grow from year to year.
Mary Scharf, president of the Malone Chamber of Commerce, said the airport saw 800 visitors Saturday and another 1,250 on Sunday, eclipsing the previous years attendance by hundreds. She said more cooperative weather on Saturday would likely have pushed the numbers even higher. The total attendance of 2022’s Fly-In Festival was 1,300, and numbers were not tracked the in its inaugural year.
Just shy of 40 vendors participated in the festival, including food trucks, beverage vendors, crafters and human service agencies.
Approximately 300 people attended the concert of regional favorites the Gibson Brothers Sunday, the culmination of the weekend’s festivities, with roughly 150 of the tickets for that show coming in pre-sale. Scharf said.
She said the chamber managed the festival aspect of the event, while airport manager Bruce Burditt was responsible for the visiting aircraft, including those offering rides to visitors.
Burditt told the Telegram Saturday that the festival was going well despite scattered showers.
“If we can keep dancing in between the clouds like this we’ll get some people up flying and get a scenic view of Malone and the downtown area, the fairgrounds and that kind of stuff, Burditt said.
Visitors were able to take flight in both a single engine Cessna and a helicopter, with the proceeds of those rides going to the pilots that provided them.
Both of those pilots stayed overnight to provide flights on both days. Adirondack Frontier provided funding for the festival, which Scharf said she hopes drove overnight visitation to the area.
“We got money from Adirondack Frontier, and they’re always big about tourism that’s overnight,” Scharf said, adding that Adirondack Frontier also handled advertising for the festival.
“The idea of the two days is to try and get overnight visitors,” Scharf explained. “The chamber wants people to support our businesses. We’ve got to keep them here.”
Helicopter flights came from North Country HeliFlite, based in Fort Ann, while plane rides were run by Potsdam-based LaValley Aviation, and Burditt said both were in high demand, adding that the excitement on kids’ faces after the experience was rewarding.
“That’s what we all said on the flight line,” Burditt said. “That’s what we’re out here busting our humps for.”
Burditt added that besides stops for the weather Saturday and refuelings both aircraft ran almost non-stop through the weekend, and said he hopes the event built interest in flying in the kids that went airborne for the first time.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Burditt told the Telegram Monday.
Scharf said the chamber made roughly $1,000 on the festival, mostly from vendor fees and raffles, but added that the goal of events like the fly-in is to drive visitation to the area. Those visitations support businesses around the town and village, such as restaurants and gas stations.
Sponsorships from dozens of are businesses covered the bands that played. In addition to the Gibson Brothers on Sunday, The Bluebird Trio performed earlier Sunday, while the Busco Bandits, Too Tall Strong Band, and Smoke & Mirrors performed Saturday.
In addition to live music, the event featured games and entertainment for kids of all ages.
“We have an amazing airport, but nobody knows about it,” Scharf said. “My idea has always been, what can we do to support the airport.”
Scharf said she hopes that the trend of increased attendance at the event will continue next summer, and thanked the sponsors, vendors, bands, and community as a whole for their support of the Fly-In Festival.
