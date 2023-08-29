MALONE — More than 2,000 people from across the North Country and beyond converged on the Malone-Dufort Airport between Saturday and Sunday as the Chamber of Commerce hosted the third annual Fly-In Festival, and organizers said the event was a success that continues to grow from year to year.

Mary Scharf, president of the Malone Chamber of Commerce, said the airport saw 800 visitors Saturday and another 1,250 on Sunday, eclipsing the previous years attendance by hundreds. She said more cooperative weather on Saturday would likely have pushed the numbers even higher. The total attendance of 2022’s Fly-In Festival was 1,300, and numbers were not tracked the in its inaugural year.

