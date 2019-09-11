The Depauville Free Library, Hawn Memorial Library in Clayton and the Cape Vincent Community Library are inviting ages 5 to 12 to build anything they can dream up using cardboard and recycled materials.
Inspired by the short film “Caine’s Arcade,” the Global Cardboard Challenge is an annual event started in 2012 by the Imagination Foundation that celebrates child creativity and the role communities can play in fostering it.
While parental support and assistance are encouraged, the actual making of the entry should be left to the child.
Children are asked to build something on a 2-by-2-foot cardboard base. While other recyclables may be used, cardboard should be the main material. Paint, markers, etc. may also be used to decorate.
Base squares are available at the libraries or participants can create their own.
If participants don’t have enough space at home, a participating library will make space available where the sculptures can be created.
Entries may be dropped off at libraries beginning Sept. 30. All entries are due by 10 a.m. Oct. 5 when a panel of three judges will visit the three libraries and jury all the entries.
Judging will be in four categories: artistry, inventiveness, structural soundness and independent effort.
Each library will have its own prize winners and prizes.
For more information contact one of the participating libraries: Cape Vincent Community Library, 315-654-2132; Hawn Memorial Library at 315-686-3762; or Depauville Free Library at 315-686-3299.
