The parents of Tina Marie Carpenter announce the engagement of their daughter to Norman E. Butler.
Ms. Carpenter is a 1995 graduate of Canton Central School.
A May 9, 2021, wedding is planned at 123 Main St., Potsdam, with a reception to follow at Crary Mills Grange Hall. The couple’s children, Marie Fuller, Arelene Butler and Norman Butler, will be united as a family.
