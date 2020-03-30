Tips to stay clean and have fun while stuck at home

What I am doing indoors is school work and watching movies. My two brothers are also doing school work and playing video games. My step dad is working in EMS and watching the news. My mom is doing college work and taking care of us. My dad is working at the paper mill and taking care of my dog. My dog is being a dog and being cute.
I have some tips to prevent the coronavirus. One of them is to sneeze and cough into your elbow. Another tip is to wash your hands when you are going to eat. If you’re at a store, don’t touch items because they may have been touched by others with the coronavirus. Use hand sanitizer before going into a store and put more on when you get back in the car. My last tip is to stay home, as this will protect you and others.
Things you can do if you’re stuck at home:
1. Draw or write
2. Do a fun activity.
3. Build a castle out of Legos.
4. Watch a movie
Lastly, play with your siblings because you’ll be inside for a while.
Also please do not buy 60 packs of toilet paper.
Please remember to wash your hands!
