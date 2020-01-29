P.J. Banazek, managing director and partner at Morgia Wealth Management, Watertown, has been ranked a top Forbes wealth adviser on the 2020 Best-In-State List by SHOOK Research.
Mr. Banazek is a certified public accountant specializing in managing fixed income portfolios and complex financial planning. He graduated from LeMoyne College, Syracuse and obtained his CPA license in 1993. He is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and holds CFP designation and Series 7, 63 and 65 licenses.
