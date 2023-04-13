CANTON — At its Wednesday night meeting, the town board approved host community benefit agreements with six community solar developers and three payment in lieu of taxes agreements.
William M. Buchan, the attorney working with the town on solar projects, explained the formula for councilors.
“The parties reached a financial agreement based upon a formula of $1,500 per megawatt AC for a 15-year period with an annual escalator of 2%,” Mr. Buchan said. “A 5-megawatt project will generate $220,500 from a combination of permit fees and a 15-year from the PILOT and the host community benefit agreement.”
The separately negotiated PILOT agreements require the developers to pay $5,000 per megawatt annually with a 2% annual increase.
Money from the PILOT agreements is divided among the Canton Central School District, St. Lawrence County and the town.
The school district will get about 64% of the PILOT money, while the county and town will get 24% and 8%, respectively.
The projects that agreed to host community benefit payments include:
■ The project being developed by Liberty, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., doing business locally as BS Canton LLC on Old DeKalb Road
■ Two projects with Sol America, one on Route 310 and the other on Judson Street.
■ A 5-megawatt solar project on Nickerson Road being developed by Forefront Power, San Francisco.
■ Grasse River Solar is a 4.45-megawatt project at 6578 County Route 27 developed by Cypress Creek Renewables.
■ TJA Clean Energy’s 5-megawatt project at 6046 Route 11.
The PILOT agreements were signed with the two projects from Sol America and the TJA Clean Energy project.
The host community benefit funds can be used for public purposes, Mr. Buchan said.
“This is not a tax. The board has the discretion to use these funds as it sees fit,” Mr. Buchan said.
“I don’t think we are getting near what we should be getting,” Councilor James T. Smith said. “We are limited on what we can do.”
Mr. Smith said his biggest concern was the use of land.
“I’ve farmed my whole life. That’s what I do,” he said. “I hate seeing land go like this. The reason They’re coming here and the reason they are using our land is it is easily accessible and cheap.”
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said the town’s foresight made the outcome better than it could have been.
“Had we not seen this coming five years ago and put a moratorium in place so that we could study it and create a law, it would still happen and we wouldn’t get any benefits,” she said. “I commend everybody for seeing it coming and all the work that has been put into it.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the agreements.
