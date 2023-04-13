Canton OKs deals with solar developers

The 70.7-acre parcel owned by Jim Curtis at 295 Route 310 in Canton, where developer SolAmerica Energy plans to build a 5-megawatt array on 44 acres. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — At its Wednesday night meeting, the town board approved host community benefit agreements with six community solar developers and three payment in lieu of taxes agreements.

William M. Buchan, the attorney working with the town on solar projects, explained the formula for councilors.

