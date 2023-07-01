Town eyes city aid at fire scenes

Fire coats hang at the Town of Watertown Fire Station. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Town officials are in the preliminary stages of looking into hiring paid firefighters, and they are considering the city of Watertown to provide personnel for major incidents.

“It’s us exploring our options,” said Fred Sourwine, fire district manager for the Town of Watertown Fire Department. “It’s just an exploratory inquiry into how much it would cost, and if it can be done.”

