WATERTOWN — Town officials are in the preliminary stages of looking into hiring paid firefighters, and they are considering the city of Watertown to provide personnel for major incidents.
“It’s us exploring our options,” said Fred Sourwine, fire district manager for the Town of Watertown Fire Department. “It’s just an exploratory inquiry into how much it would cost, and if it can be done.”
The department is looking to become a combination department that would include some paid firefighters supplemented by volunteers.
Having the city respond to fire scenes would buy the town department time to get the positions filled.
The town department now has 35 firefighters, which is down from 39 in 2022, and the trend is going down drastically. In 2017, the department had 68 firefighters.
The fire department in 2017 had 38 interior firefighters; that number as of June 30 was 24, according to data from the department.
“It’ll be a temporary solution for what our issue is at this point in time if we decide to go with that,” Sourwine said.
The way a scene would work is the city would send an engine. The town department would also respond.
It would be the town of Watertown’s command, but the city would serve as an automatic mutual aid.
There is already a mutual aid agreement with all departments in Jefferson County, but Sourwine said they didn’t feel it was fair to call them for every call. He called it “a friendly agreement” where if they need help, they will ask for help. Every department in the county is on that agreement.
This would not change if a new arrangement is made with the city.
The city would be dispatched to any major calls such as alarms, explosions and structure fires. The city would not be dispatched to every medical call.
“It would be limited to certain calls,” Sourwine said.
He said that at this time they’re exploring their options and seeing how much it would cost.
“We’re obligated to the taxpayers to look at every option,” he said. “We felt that we have to look at everything and this is one thing that we thought we should look at.”
Basically, if the agreement happens, the city and the town of Watertown would be responding to major calls together.
Since the town of Watertown is a fire district, they are considered to be a separate municipality and are governed by fire commissioners. Sourwine does not believe they would have to go to the town board in order for this agreement to go through.
“We’re trying to do the best we can for our taxpayers,” Sourwine said.
City Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman said he talked with Watertown folks a few times and thought that it should be brought to City Council. He said there would be ways of doing it if the council is interested.
