WATERTOWN — Town officials have arranged to obtain a $5 million state grant to install a new water main at a local trailer park following a water pipe break that caused residents to be without water for more than a week last year.

Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett said he was notified that the town will receive a $5 million grant from the state’s Water Infrastructure Improvement & Intermunicipal Grant program to install the new water main for Northland Estates trailer park on Route 11.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.