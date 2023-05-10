WATERTOWN — Town officials have arranged to obtain a $5 million state grant to install a new water main at a local trailer park following a water pipe break that caused residents to be without water for more than a week last year.
Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett said he was notified that the town will receive a $5 million grant from the state’s Water Infrastructure Improvement & Intermunicipal Grant program to install the new water main for Northland Estates trailer park on Route 11.
The town received a letter from the state’s Environmental Facilities Corporation about the funding, but the grant hasn’t been formally awarded yet, he said.
The town will continue to seek further funding for the $10 million project, he said.
“This will help cut down on the cost for individuals paying for it,” he said.
The project will consist of installing a new water main at the main entrance of property, bring it through the trailer park, hook it up on the other side on Route 283 and for lateral connections to individual mobile homes.
The project most likely won’t start until next year and be completed in one construction season.
Cook Properties NY, a Rochester-based company, purchased the park in October 2021.
Jeff Cook, managing general partner and CEO of Cook Properties, said he is happy that the residents are getting relief from the water problems.
“It’s great news,” he said. “We’re super excited. It’s so much better that it will be a public water system, better for the town and better for the residents.”
The town and Cook Properties are in continuing discussions about who will pay for the lateral connections, Mr. Cook said.
Despite completing due diligence on the property, Mr. Cook said the company were unaware of the full extent of the water issues until after the company purchased Northland Estates,
Last year, the Town Council agreed to seek funding to install a new water main for Northland Estates and for BCA Architects & Engineers, Watertown, to research how the town could obtain a state grant for the project.
During a cold snap in January 2022, about 60 tenants ended up with no water inside their homes for a week after a water main break at the trailer park.
The broken water pipe, near the park’s pumphouse, spilled water at an alarming rate, over 6,000 gallons per day and another break a few weeks later.
Throughout their years at the park, tenants say they’ve seen many leaks.
