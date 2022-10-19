WATERTOWN — A new wireless traffic system will make it easier and quicker for motorists to get from one end of Public Square to the other.

This week, a construction crew from Power and Construction Group, a Scottsville consultant with an expertise in traffic signalization, is installing new equipment that should prevent motorists from getting stuck at a traffic light seemingly forever and having to maneuver through a series of traffic signals.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.