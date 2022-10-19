WATERTOWN — A new wireless traffic system will make it easier and quicker for motorists to get from one end of Public Square to the other.
This week, a construction crew from Power and Construction Group, a Scottsville consultant with an expertise in traffic signalization, is installing new equipment that should prevent motorists from getting stuck at a traffic light seemingly forever and having to maneuver through a series of traffic signals.
The new equipment will coordinate 11 traffic signals in and around Public Square, designed to get traffic go through the area more efficiently, Public Works Superintendent Patrick Keenan said.
The system will coordinate with each traffic signal to make vehicles move more smoothly through Public Square, Mr. Keenan said.
The wireless system will be connected through antennas that are placed on top of traffic signals.
“They will communicate with each other,” Mr. Keenan explained.
“A motorist can travel at a certain speed and get green lights all the way.”
Four years ago, the city obtained a grant from the state Department of Transportation and the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program to reduce vehicular emissions in Public Square. The funding will pay for 80% of the cost of the $600,000 Public Square Traffic Signal Optimization project.
Consultant Fisher Associates designed the system, while Power and Construction Group is installing it.
The work is requiring the traffic signals to be shut down during the change-out of components. With the traffic signals not operating, flagmen have directed traffic to get through the intersections.
On Tuesday, the crew worked on the intersection at Washington and Sterling streets in front of City Hall. They were done by the lunchtime traffic at noon, with no traffic snarls occurring.
On Thursday, the crew will be at Mill Street, State Street and Public Square replacing new control components — inside metal boxes next to traffic signal poles — with computer software at each of the intersections.
“The bulk of the work will be done by the end of November,” Mr. Keenan said.
The 11 intersections on Massey, Arsenal, Washington, Franklin, State and Mill streets will be tied into the system. The idea is to move traffic more efficiently from east to west, west to east, north to south and south to north as it enters Public Square.
In recent years, the focus — as the result of the city participating in the Complete Streets philosophy of looking all users of city streets — has been on making the square more safe for pedestrians.
During the past 15 to 20 years, the state and city have looked at how to improve traffic get through Public Square. When a total reconstruction of Public Square was completed about a dozen years ago, the goal was to get traffic through the square more quickly.
Most intersections rely on timers to control traffic signals along with wire coils under the asphalt to determine, for example, how many vehicles are waiting in the turn lane.
But communities across the country are also relying on wireless systems to move traffic more efficiently.
