WATERTOWN — The 2023 Annual Black River Trash Bash will take place in several locations during September and October. Over the last 13 years, participants have removed more than 6,000 pounds of trash from the Black River Watershed, filling more than 350 trash bags.

Volunteer groups interested in cleaning up a site, or seeking guidance on organizing their own cleanup, should contact Gabriel Yerdon at gabriel@tughill.org or 315-785-2387.

