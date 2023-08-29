WATERTOWN — The 2023 Annual Black River Trash Bash will take place in several locations during September and October. Over the last 13 years, participants have removed more than 6,000 pounds of trash from the Black River Watershed, filling more than 350 trash bags.
Volunteer groups interested in cleaning up a site, or seeking guidance on organizing their own cleanup, should contact Gabriel Yerdon at gabriel@tughill.org or 315-785-2387.
The Tug Hill Commission is partnering with the Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Jefferson and Lewis counties to host cleanups on Sept. 13 and 26, respectively. Reach out to Yerdon for more information about participating.
The Black River Trash Bash raises community awareness for healthy shorelines and watersheds by engaging citizens of all ages and in their local watershed cleanup efforts. This event is also part of a broader citizen-science data collection project and a worldwide effort to promote clean water. The Black River Trash Bash is part of the ongoing Adopt-a-Beach program through the Alliance for the Great Lakes, which uses data collected from these cleanups to study plastic pollution sources and better inform policy-makers on ways to protect the Great Lakes.
The Black River Trash Bash was born out of a grassroots effort to draw attention to the Black River after its watershed management plan was completed in 2010. It encompasses cleanup events at multiple sites in Jefferson, Lewis and Hamilton counties, and would welcome new sites in Oneida and Herkimer counties. Data on the trash removed during this event is recorded on data cards, summarized at the Tug Hill Commission, and then sent to the Alliance for the Great Lakes, which compiles data from hundreds of events across the state.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.