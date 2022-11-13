CANTON — About a dozen folks got together Nov. 5 on Willow Island to plant five trees.
Willow Island, which hosts Grasse River Heritage’s sculpture garden and the village’s Canton Island Park, sits in the Grasse River on the south side of the Main Street bridge.
While the volunteer workers, organized by the Canton Tree Committee, dug holes for the trees, Canada geese circled the island filling the air with their honks and the sky with their silhouettes.
The trees, a basswood, a shag bark hickory, a yellow birch, a red maple and a swamp white oak, are all native species, Tree Committee member Richard W. Grover said.
The trees were all planted on the west side of the island about halfway from the parking lot to the tip of the island.
Each tree’s location was carefully chosen. The swamp white oak was planted not too far from the river bank.
“They can take intermittent flooding and dry weather,” Mr. Grover said. “They have great flexibility.”
The five trees planted join two other young trees that were planted last year.
The intention is to create a small grove of trees that mimics what would happen in nature and create a nice picnic spot, Mr. Grover said.
“If we left it alone for 50 years and came back, it would be the same,” he said. “The trees on the river bank — nobody planted them. They are in their environment.”
The unusually warm and dry weather last Saturday was not ideal for tree planting, said Steven Sherwood, a forester with the state Department of Environmental Conservation who was working with Herb Bullock to create a spot for the red maple.
“But, the trees are in their dormancy,” he said. “You want to plant trees when they are in their dormancy.”
There has been some public debate on the future of Willow Island with the village hiring a landscape consultant to explore ideas for adding improvements to the park.
“What everyone will agree on is more trees is universally favorable,” Mr. Grover said.
