HENDERSON — The triathlon, an event missed by many the past few years, is set to return to Henderson Harbor next month.
The 2021 Henderson Harbor Sprint Triathlon will take place Saturday, July 10. Registration will be from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. with the event beginning at 9 a.m. at the Henderson Harbor Boat Launch. Online registration is open until July 4 at auyertiming.com.
In 2019, according to Dave Poulin, first-time race director, the event was canceled due to lake flooding and was canceled again in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first Henderson triathlon took place in 1991. In the past, the event was run by the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, which has helped the Henderson Business & Community Council take it over this year.
“We started planning this last fall when COVID was in full swing, so we decided since we haven’t run this since 2018 and with the unknowns with COVID, we wanted to keep it simple this time,” Mr. Poulin said. “That’s why we’re just offering a sprint event. Our intent is to hold it every year on the second Saturday of July and then in the future events to maybe expand them to longer distances and offer more options.”
Proceeds from the event will go to the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Poulin said that what the chamber is trying to do is improve community activities, create activities that the local community would benefit from and promote the local businesses and recreational activities available in the area.
Prices are $75 per person for individual participants or $50 per person for those on relay teams. Once online registration closes, prices will increase for registration to $85 and $60, respectively.
After July 4, people can register on race day with a manual form. The manual form is linked on http://wdt.me/hendersontriathlon. There will also be copies at the registration table.
Awards will go to the overall top three males and females, the top three from each age group and the top three overall teams.
Organizers plan to survey participants this year to gather feedback on what they would like to see in the future. This year, they intend to limit the event to 200 participants, with the first 150 receiving T-shirts. Mr. Poulin said there are about 90 registered participants so far.
Though restrictions are easing, the events planners remain committed to meeting whatever COVID guidelines are in place on the day of the race, Mr. Poulin said.
Overall event rules are as follows:
— Participants must sign a waver to participate, and participants under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian sign a waiver;
— Do not leave the event without removing your timing chip;
— No headphones allowed; and
— If you decide to drop out of the race at any point, immediately inform a staff member and return your timing chip.
The swimming portion of the race will be 750 meters, biking will be 20 km and running will be a 5k.
Swimmers must have their race numbers displayed on their right arm and thigh and race-issued swim caps are required. Failure to wear the provided swim cap will result in disqualification.
Swimmers will complete one lap of the course and will exit the water on the right-hand side of the boat launch, then proceed to the timing mat and enter the transition area on the left.
Road bikers on teams, once tagged by the swimmer, the biker may leave the transition area, staying to the right of the cones. Bikers are asked to observe mount and dismount lines, and bikers leaving the transition area must be wearing buckled helmets. Participants will complete the course once.
For runners, race numbers should be pinned on the chest or back with participant ages marked on the right rear calf. Runners must stay to the left of the cones when exiting the boat launch entrance.
Hammer Nutrition is an official event sponsor this year, and Sun Outdoors, owner of Association Island, is the 2021 event’s title sponsor.
Platinum sponsors include Davidson Auto Group; Global Link of the North Country; GYMO; Greg and Kate Couch; Keefer Consulting LLC; Morgia Wealth Management; Sean and Rena James; Thomas Excavating/Thomas Trash Service; Timis Drilling and Marine; Waite Toyota; and Watertown Savings Bank. Silver sponsors this year include Carbone’s Waterside Restaurant; Harbor’s End Marina; Hospice Foundation of Jefferson County; Marc Engle DDS; and M&D Financial Agency.
The event page can be found on Facebook under Henderson Harbor Triathlon, or questions can be directed to hhtriathlon242@gmail.com.
