LOWVILLE — Lewis County Taking Care of Our Own is developing a trivia board game and are seeking submissions of multiple choice questions about the history of Lewis County.
To share your multiple-choice question and answer, email them to Sharon Kelly at sharteach17@gmail.com or 6058 Number Four Road, Lowville, NY 13367. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, April 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.