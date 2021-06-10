Tug Hill Commission June 23 webinar: Regulating short-term rentals

WATERTOWN — Learn about short-term rentals and what a community should consider at a Tug Hill Commission’s sponsored webinar at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.
Attorneys Charles Malcomb and Alicia Legland, partner and associate of Hodgson Russ, LLP, respectively, will discuss short-term rentals, the efforts to regulate them, case law interpreting such efforts, and tips on fashioning regulation.
With the advent of the share economy and its innovations, numerous regulatory challenges have emerged for all levels of government. Legislation and regulation typically lag far behind technological and societal development, often resulting in reactionary policies to address new challenges and opportunities. Shortterm rentals are a prime example.
Tug Hill has seen the explosion in popularity of individual homeowners or investors utilizing popular websites to rent out rooms, single-family homes, and apartment units for short periods of time, often resulting in significant income to the property owners. This change often results in impacts to neighboring property owners and the community at large. Many local codes have not kept pace with these developments.
Register at tinyurl.com/shorttermrentaltughill or on the Tug Hill Commission’s website at tughill.org/upcoming-workshops/. If approved by a municipality, this webinar can count towards the four-hour training requirement for planning and zoning board members.
