Tug Hill Commission meeting June 21

WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21, at the Forestport Town Hall, 10275 Route 28, Forestport.
In person meeting attendance will be limited so COVID-19 safety precautions can be followed. If interested in attending in person, contact Gwen Decker at gwen@tughill.org ahead of time.
The public is also welcome to join remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82669688230 by calling 929-205-6099, meeting ID 826 6968 8230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.