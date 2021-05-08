WATERTOWN — The New York State Tug Hill Commission is offering a workshop to explore the ramifications of the new cannabis law for towns and villages.
It will be held from noon to 1 p.m. June 1 and will feature Wade Beltramo, general counsel for the N.Y. Conference of Mayors, and Sarah Brancatella, counsel and legislative director for the Association of Towns of NYS.
Questions about what this means for employers and their employees will also be addressed. There will be opportunity for questions and answers. Register at http://wdt.me/TLwyM5.
The Tug Hill Commission is a non-regulatory state agency charged with helping local governments, organizations, and citizens shape the future of the region, especially its environment and economy. The commission uses a grassroots approach to build local capacity and provide technical assistance in land use planning, community development, and natural resource management.
