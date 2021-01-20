WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will host a free webinar on new records retention guidance for local governments from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Michael Martin from New York State Archives will present “400 Plus Pages of Changes, Updates and Ensuring You Can Throw Things Away Legally: An Overview of the New Local Government Retention Schedule, The LGS-1.”
The LGS-1 was launched on Aug. 1, 2020 and replaced all previous schedules on Jan. 1, 2021. The webinar will discuss the schedule’s role in local government, an overview of changes to previous schedules, and how to ensure municipalities are legally disposing of records by using the schedule.
Martin is the Central New York Regional Advisory Officer for the New York State Archives, where he provides guidance in records management to local governments, large and small. He previously worked in the electronic records unit of State Archives. He is a former president of Capital Area Archivists of New York, a former board member of the New York Archives Conference, and co-editor of the MARAC Newsletter, The Mid-Atlantic Archivist from 2007-2018. He graduated with master’s degree in history in 1997 from the University of Buffalo and has been working in the archival field for 20 years.
To register for this free webinar, go to us02web.zoom.us/s/88274662234 or the commission’s website at www.tughill.org.
