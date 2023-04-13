Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust’s annual calendar contest aims to capture the beauty and uniqueness of the area, from landscapes to wildlife to people representative of the region’s cultural heritage. The deadline to submit photos for the 2024 Calendar is May 1. Each photographer may submit up to 10 photos.
All photos must be taken in the Tug Hill region, and all seasons are needed. When submitting photos, use the following naming format: LastName_FirstName_Location_Description_MonthTaken, and email them to Communications and Marketing Director Emily Males at emales@tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org.
