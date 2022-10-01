The Harrisburg Town Council voted to end its fire contract with the village of Copenhagen in 30 days at a special meeting held Thursday. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — Two more Lewis County towns gave 30-day notice to the village of Copenhagen that they will be discontinuing their Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department contracts early.

The Pinckney Town Council passed a resolution on Tuesday and Harrisburg followed suit on Friday in special meetings, after Denmark was the first to pass a resolution to end its contract with the department last week.

