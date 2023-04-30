U.S. still eyes Blind Bay for border station

Save the River Board President Jeffrey T. Garnsey looks out on a marsh that serves as prime spawning grounds for muskie on Blind Bay in Fishers Landing in April 2022. Watertown Daily Times

FISHERS LANDING — United States Customs and Border Control representatives are putting pressure on the Thousand Island Land Trust in order to gain access to Blind Bay, so that they can complete environmental studies on the land, according to John Peach, executive director of Save the River said.

TILT acquired the property in November, and we’re expecting to engage the CBP, but TILT Executive Director Jake Tibbles said it was “radio silent.”

