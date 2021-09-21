WATERTOWN — With the United Way of Northern New York recently awarded a $35,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to focus on fighting food insecurity in the north country, the organization has hired a new employee who will focus on creating a Food Policy Council.
Courteney Stepanek, Food Policy Council coordinator, joins the United Way with an undergraduate degree in business and economics from St. Lawrence University. She previously held positions at the Children’s Home of Jefferson County and Raymour & Flanigan and has experience leading and serving with volunteer groups at a restaurant-style soup kitchen in Philadelphia, Pa., as well as at the VEM Food Pantry in Carthage.
“We are honored the USDA awarded us with the Community Food Projects grant,” Jamie Cox, CEO of United Way of Northern New York, said in a statement. “We are eager to be the leader addressing food insecurity and hunger from a systems level. For generations, we’ve had incredibly compassionate people doing wonderful things in every town and village. Now we’re going change the system to truly give affordable access to everyone.”
The goal of the Food Policy Council is to increase the self-reliance of the community in providing for the food needs of north country residents. This project has a focus on the needs of low-income individuals and will increase food security by bringing the whole food system together to assess strengths and create sustainable systems that improve the self-reliance of community members over their food needs. The council will develop a planning project that promotes comprehensive responses to local food access, farm and nutrition issues.
“Courteney is the exact right person at the exact right time,” Mr. Cox said. “Her leadership skills, organizational skills and analytical abilities will be key to creating a system that is good for everyone.”
Cornell Cooperative Extension partnered on the grant with UWNNY. Other organizations that will serve on the council leadership team include the Jefferson County Farm Bureau, Riverside Farm, Morgia’s Pasta, Luff Farms, Jefferson County Economic Development, the Small Business Development Center, Hill & Markes, BOCES, the Watertown Urban Mission, the Cape Vincent Food Pantry, Jefferson Community College, Jefferson County Planning and the Tug Hill Commission. Many other organizations are expected to join the council to represent their industries.
The USDA grant will remain active until August 2022.
