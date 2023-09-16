WATERTOWN — The unveiling of artist and Watertown native David O. Grieco’s sculpture in Public Square’s peanut park will have to wait a little longer.
Senior city planner Jennifer Voss said Thursday that completion and delivery of the art piece has been “a little delayed.”
It will now be unveiled this fall.
Mr. Grieco is a Los Angeles-based artist whose sculpture design was chosen for a public art project funded by the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative program.
He’s been working on the sculpture in L.A.
But this summer’s torrid temperatures on the west coast are to blame for the wait, she said.
The firing of stainless steel material for the art piece could not be done because of a heat wave that hit California this summer, she said.
She last talked to Grieco a couple of weeks ago and has no further details about the project or when it will be completed.
The main component of the piece is stainless steel in the shape of an open book that sits atop a limestone base.
The book’s pages represent the city’s history and founders, nature, snow, the Black River, fish and Watertown’s city limits. It will include symbols of First Baptist Church, Hotel Woodruff, Flower Memorial Library and the Mill Street bridge.
In May, Grieco was in town finishing up work on the sculpture’s concrete foundation for his sculpture.
Back then, he and some friends created a concrete map of Watertown at the ground level and worked on the foundation that will eventually feature a limestone veneer on all four sides.
A wooden structure was built around the concrete foundation to protect it from the elements.
Once work is completed in California, the main portion of the sculpture will be trucked here and placed on the concrete base.
The sculpture will be prominently displayed in the middle of downtown.
The $135,000 project is part of the city’s $10 million DRI awarded in 2017.
The 3-ton piece is so massive Grieco could not work on it in his studio.
He rented space from his developer friends, Yuval Barzemen and Paul Solomon, who were instrumental in creating the Los Angeles art district.
Over the past 20 years, Mr. Grieco has become an accomplished sculptor in southern California and has traveled the world doing what he loves.
He’s the brother of Richard J. Grieco Jr., who starred in the hit Fox TV series “21 Jump Street” with Johnny Depp in the late 1980s.
