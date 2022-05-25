WATERTOWN — The Watertown Urban Mission’s Board of Directors announced Wednesday that James “Jim” P. Scordo will serve as the organization’s interim executive director until a permanent director is hired.
According to the organization, Mr. Scordo has a long history of community service, dating back to 1981 when he began his career as admissions coordinator for CREDO.
Two years later, he took on the role of director of the residential program for adolescents, also know as The Farm, before being named CREDO’s first executive director in 1990.
Under Mr. Scordo’s leadership, CREDO expanded programming to include a merger with the former Community Center for Alcoholism and Substance Abuse in 2000 and the opening of an opioid treatment clinic in 2016 to offer medication and counseling to those struggling with addiction.
“Jim is a well-respected leader in our community. His extensive experience working with and leading programs that support vulnerable populations, combined with his faith and passion for the work of the Mission, make him an ideal fit to serve as interim during this leadership transition,” said Pastor Bob Tharp, president of the board of Watertown Urban Mission, in a statement. “We are incredibly thankful for Jim’s willingness to share his expertise with us as we secure a permanent director.”
Mr. Scordo will begin his interim role upon the departure of the current executive director, Dawn M. Cole, whose last day with the Mission is June 14.
Ms. Cole has accepted the position of president and CEO for the United Way of Northern New York. The mission’s search committee is currently accepting applications for the soon-to-be-vacated position with priority consideration to those received by close of business on Tuesday.
