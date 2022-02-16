WATERTOWN — The United Way of Northern New York, which recently celebrated its 100-year anniversary, has announced the departure of its current President and Chief Executive Officer James “Jamie” L. Cox, effective March 18.
Mr. Cox stepped into the role in June 2019 following the departure of Robert D. Gorman, and helped to transform the organization in his time.
When Mr. Cox initially came to Watertown for an in-person interview, he said the one prompt they gave him was: How are you going to change the United Way of Northern New York? He said it was a challenging question given he didn’t know the people, culture, society, or geography of the area.
He knew there was a vision to increase the value of what the United Way was doing for the community, that it needed to be more than just a collection point for donations and could be proactive in not only improving nonprofits in the region, but also standing up programs to fill the gaps where the nonprofits couldn’t reach.
“No one person can do this alone, and as the CEO, the best part was putting together a team that, quite frankly, completely transformed who we are and how we do it,” Mr. Cox said.
Before taking the position with the United Way, Mr. Cox was down in Boerne, Texas, running a nonprofit called Hill Country Family Services.
A native of Ohio, Mr. Cox attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland and served 20 years in the Marine Corps, serving as an instructor pilot at the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, among other experiences during that period.
His next role will be president and chief executive officer of Mercy Flight Central, based in Canandaigua. Mercy Flight Central was founded as a nonprofit in 1992 to provide air medical services to New York state residents and beyond. MFC’s three base locations serve the regions of the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and Mohawk Valley, including service to the Lower Adirondacks.
Based on his history both as a pilot and in the nonprofit world, he said he received a ‘once in a lifetime’ offer to join Mercy Flight Central.
“Here’s a group of highly skilled professionals and their job 24/7, 365 is to appear out of the air at scenes of trauma to save lives and get people to hospitals,” Mr. Cox said. “How can you not fall in love with a company that has a mission that literally performs miracles every day? The fact that it has aviation in it was probably the kicker, because I still have a passion for all those years that I flew.”
Mr. Cox said he did not make the decision to leave the UWNNY lightly. The hardest part in terms of deliberating whether to accept the position or not was leaving the people in this area — those he works with, neighbors and more. He said he and his wife, Jacquelyn, have loved living and working here.
“To all my friends it’s not goodbye, it’s see you later,” he said. “I think it’s going to be very joyful to watch the United Way continue to have this impact and more in the future.”
Mr. Cox noted that the COVID-19 pandemic was very interesting for the UWNNY, because while it certainly has been life-shattering for many over the past two years, the timing for the United Way to stand up and be a community leader could not have been better. The organization was right there getting necessary materials and distributing them for free to nonprofits, for profits, families and schools.
“We cannot thank Jamie enough for the dedication, passion, enthusiasm, and motivation he has given the north country over the past three years,” said Kristen Aucter, chair of the organization’s board of directors, in the announcement of his departure Wednesday. “He will be greatly missed by the staff, board, supporters, and partners alike. We look forward to following the success of his career and are hopeful and excited for the next chapter of UWNNY.”
Mr. Cox’s time with the UWNNY has involved many significant accomplishments, including:
The original establishment of the North Country Center of Nonprofit Excellence and its evolution into the North STAR Center for Professional Development, which provides professional development programming that maximizes limited resources, with a focus on building the capacity of individuals and organizations.
The stand up and operation of a COVID-19 Critical Item Distribution Center, which distributed over 2.5 million items to 32 different towns, villages, and school districts in Northern New York during the first year of the pandemic.
The formation of the Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed (ALICE) Program, a transformational effort that has completely overhauled the service model for assisting individuals and families in crisis. This program allows designated school employees and nonprofit employees to immediately address a critical need that keeps children in school, parents employed, and families safe.
Mr. Cox said the legacy he’s probably most proud of is the UWNNY’s ALICE program where, when somebody sees a problem, it’s immediately solved, whether it’s a flat tire, a child without eyeglasses, or a family whose HEAP allocation has run out.
“We’re solving these problems inside of 12 to 24 hours,” he said. “To me, that’s dramatically reducing human suffering, both physical suffering and the mental anguish. One of my favorite cases is a woman who was hired by a school district; this was going to be her first permanent job, but she didn’t have the $102 for fingerprinting — what better investment can you think of for $102 that you’re creating stability in somebody’s life?”
The Board of Directors has begun the process for identifying the next permanent president and CEO. During this interim period, Mr. Cox will help to provide advice and guidance, but said he sees his role as ensuring continuity and stability during the transition.
“The folks that work here are some of the most talented individuals I’ve ever worked with; my job over the next 30 days is ensuring they have everything they need to continue moving forward,” Mr. Cox said. “I think the United Way of Northern New York has an incredible amount of momentum built in terms of our impact on the three counties, and I know that between the current employees, the new CEO and the incredible board of directors, they’re just going to build on what we’ve done over the past few years.”
Those with questions or concerns during the transition process may reach out to Ms. Aucter directly at kristen@lewiscountychamber.org.
