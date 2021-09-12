WATERTOWN — To celebrate its 100-year anniversary this year, the United Way of Northern New York will be hosting two fundraising events this fall. On Sept. 18 and Oct. 2, teams of 10 will gather to pull a 55,000-pound Renzi Foodservice semi-truck for the fastest time in the name of raising money to help out north country communities.
All proceeds go toward the United Way’s ALICE program, which is focused on helping local families who are employed that are struggling to make ends meet.
Team registration price is $50 per person, $500 per team, or a special student price of $30 per person, or $300 per team. The top three teams will receive prizes.
“Our first event kicks off at SUNY Canton,” said Jamie Cox, UWNNY CEO, in a statement. “It’s really exciting that we’re going to have high school teams, college teams, businesses, first responders and county government employees competing to pull this giant semi. We’re handicapping the event by getting the bulk weight of each team and multiplying it by the pull time. That will make every team competitive to win.”
Other attractions at these fundraising events include live music, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, and a static display area hosting large military, farm, aircraft, and first responder equipment.
The Oct. 2 event will take place at the Watertown Fairgrounds and have a similar layout to the first event. Admission to both events is free.
Sponsors for both events currently include Northern Credit Union, SUNY Canton, Excellus, Carthage Area Hospital, SeaComm, Personalized Real Estate Solutions, Claxton-Hepburn Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center, Arconic, Griffith Energy, RBC Wealth Management, Arconic-Massena, Community Bank, Omnia Advanced Materials, and Kinney Drug Foundation. In-kind donations for both events are provided by Renzi Foodservice, SGT. Knots, Sam’s Club, and The Wolak Group.
