OGDENSBURG — The Fort de la Presentation Association is one step closer to allowing people to reach a small island at the tip of Van Rensselaer Point, commonly referred to as Lighthouse Point.
On Sept. 7, a tractor trailer from Bennett Motor Express delivered a 40-foot bridge that will be placed on Van Rensselaer Point, connecting it to a small island there.
The project is part of the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI), created in the spring of 2019 following massive flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Last October, the state and Fort de la Presentation Association held a ribbon-cutting on the REDI project’s first phase of $1.2 million.
That project worked on both the St. Lawrence and Oswegatchie river shorelines to prevent future flooding. A new boardwalk was also installed and the walking trail was elevated to prevent pooling of water.
This project is the second-phase of the REDI project on Van Rensselaer Point.
The morning of Sept. 7, crews with T.J. Fiacco Construction, Norwood, used an excavator to remove the massive steel bridge from the trailer bed. The bridge was constructed by Contech Engineered Solutions, Fort Payne, Alabama.
Currently, T.J. Fiacco Construction are preparing bulkheads in the gap between the point and island to allow for the bridge to be installed. It’s expected that it will be in place sometime in October.
