BRIDGE WORK Underway

A bridge that will connect Van Rensselaer Point, also known as Lighthouse Point, to a small island on the St. Lawrence River, was delivered the morning of Sept. 7 and unloaded by T.J. Fiacco Construction, Norwood. The bridge was constructed by Contech Engineered Solutions, Fort Payne, Alabama, and is 40-feet long. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The Fort de la Presentation Association is one step closer to allowing people to reach a small island at the tip of Van Rensselaer Point, commonly referred to as Lighthouse Point.

On Sept. 7, a tractor trailer from Bennett Motor Express delivered a 40-foot bridge that will be placed on Van Rensselaer Point, connecting it to a small island there.

