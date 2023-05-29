City pool closes Monday after glass found in it

Fun at the Thompson Park pool during summer swim season. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Thompson Park pool was closed Monday because someone threw glass in it the night before.

The pool will have to be drained and refilled. The pool was scheduled to be open next weekend. It was unclear Monday night if that will happen on schedule.

