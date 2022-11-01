LOWVILLE — Vandals damaged thousands of dollars worth of new picnic tables and trail-clearing equipment last week at the Lewis County-owned Singing Waters Park campground just outside the Adirondack Park Blue Line, after a summer of work on a new bathhouse and other site improvements.

Between the afternoon of Oct. 24 when the county Recreation, Forestry and Parks Department crew left for the day and when they returned on the morning of Oct. 27, a person or people walked over one of the two bridges leading to the campground on Fish Creek Road between Lyons Falls and Glenfield in the town of Greig and wreaked havoc.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.