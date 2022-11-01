LOWVILLE — Vandals damaged thousands of dollars worth of new picnic tables and trail-clearing equipment last week at the Lewis County-owned Singing Waters Park campground just outside the Adirondack Park Blue Line, after a summer of work on a new bathhouse and other site improvements.
Between the afternoon of Oct. 24 when the county Recreation, Forestry and Parks Department crew left for the day and when they returned on the morning of Oct. 27, a person or people walked over one of the two bridges leading to the campground on Fish Creek Road between Lyons Falls and Glenfield in the town of Greig and wreaked havoc.
One of the new heavy-duty metal picnic tables costing about $1,000 each that were purchased for the upgraded site this summer was damaged when it was flipped upside down while the top of another was significantly bent although it remained upright.
“They had to have stood on them and bounced,” said department Director Jackie L. Mahoney, adding that the vandals also “kicked off” the direction control lever for equipment used for site and trail clearing and broke the lights off the back of Bobcat loader.
A sheriff’s office investigation has been opened to include examining images captured by a trail camera on one of the bridges to identify those responsible, Mrs. Mahoney said.
She also asks anyone who was in the area of the campground two weekends ago or knows anything about the incident to reach out to the sheriff’s office through the non-emergency number, 315-376-3511.
“We’re finally putting money into it, trying to improve it, and people have to pull crap like this,” a frustrated Mrs. Mahoney said. “It just drives me crazy. They were just being destructive.”
She said her crew has been working Monday through Thursday using the equipment to clear campsites and install grills and fire pits while the weather continues to hold.
The county ATV trails closed in the middle of October and the bridge gate accessible for machines was locked.
Improvements to the rustic park and campground established in 1957 to bring it up to state Department of Health standards was approved by the Lewis County Board of Legislators in 2019, but construction was delayed until this spring by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the summer the bathhouse construction and septic system were completed except for the water and electricity connections to the bathhouse as work on the water well for the property will be completed in the spring along with a pavilion for a covered picnic area.
