Ogdensburg VFW Post 2936 Commander Scott “Skip” Compo speaks at Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony at Groulx Park prior to the laying of wreaths at all of the monuments. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times
U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club members Jake Arquiette, left, and Al Snider carry a wreath to be placed at the war on terror monument at Ogdensburg’s Groulx Park as part of a Veterans Day ceremony Friday. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times
Lester Duvall, left, and Donald Dietschweiler Jr. with the Ogdensburg VFW Post 2936 lay a wreath at the World War I monument at Groulx Park as part of the city’s Veterans Day ceremony. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times
Ogdensburg City Councilors Steven M. Fisher, left, and John A. Rishe salute a wreath laid at the Groulx monument Friday as part of a Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the Ogdensburg VFW Post 2936. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times
OGDENSBURG — Veterans Day is not only a day to recognize and honor the millions of men and women who have answered their country’s call, it’s a day of reflection, to consider the legacy of freedom and liberty that has been passed down through the years, according to Ogdensburg VFW Post 2936 Commander Scott “Skip” Compo.
“We honor every man and woman who has proudly worn the uniform and bravely defended our nation while protecting its people from the evils of this world. Every American, no matter where they live or what they do, reaps the benefits of their service,” said Mr. Compo, who spoke at a Veterans Day ceremony Friday at Groulx Veterans Park.
“Today should also be a day of reflection. A day when every American takes time to consider the legacy of freedom and liberty that has been passed to us. It is a day to think about the awesome responsibility that is ours, and what it takes to maintain this land of the free, this home of the brave,” he said. “Across the nation, patriotic Americans are gathering at events like this one, and are remembering the countless sacrifices of our nation’s veterans. Our veterans cherish the values and virtues upon which our nation was founded and have bravely preserved them at all costs, so it is our responsibility to reflect on the many costs attached to our victories over tyranny, and the many liberties we enjoy today because of their selflessness and sacrifices.”
Mr. Compo said that as they honor the veterans of our nation, those currently serving need to be acknowledged because they “face a world that is filled with change and challenge.”
“And as they serve to protect all of us, we have an equal responsibility to care for them and their families it is our obligation to do so. To do anything less would diminish and cheapen the service and sacrifice of millions of patriots who have selflessly served this country,” he said.
Mr. Compo said that Americans owe much to today’s generation of “great patriots” and all who came before them. While the debt may never be repaid, he said appreciation can be shown through actions to ensure they receive proper and adequate medical care “for both their visible and invisible wounds.”
“As a grateful people, we must continue to do all we can to ensure our veterans get the benefits and recognition they have earned and deserve. Let us resolve right now, today, to do these things with a renewed sense of purpose, gratitude,” Mr. Compo said. “Yes, today is a day to celebrate the courage, the deeds, the sacrifice, dedication and commitment of all veterans who have served this great nation — and what is in fact the greatest nation on earth, thanks to their efforts.”
Wreaths were laid at monuments dedicated to the American Revolution, World War I, World War II, Korean and Vietnam wars, Persian Gulf War and the war on terror. Steve and Mary Sovie, the parents of U.S. Marine Cpl. Nichols “Nic” Sovie, who died on Feb. 17, 2006, in service to his country, presented his monument and bench with a wreath.
