SACKETS HARBOR — Veterans and story-listeners alike may have the perfect event coming up in Sackets Harbor on April 29 with a Live at the Bandstand’s Veterans Storytelling event.
The American Legion in Sackets Harbor will host the Veterans Storytelling program.
Ingrid C. Gori, founder of Live at the Bandstand, said any veteran is welcome to speak and tell their story
Ms. Gori said she started the non-profit in honor of her father who loved music, and was also a Korean War veteran.
“There’s a lot I don’t know about what his experience was, and once you lose somebody you realize ‘Oh, I’ll never have those answers,’” she said.
No other members of the family joined the military, so she said it’s good to know people’s stories.
Some people are reaching out saying they will submit videos as they are not in the area, but would like to submit a story.
Currently, five people have confirmed they will be speaking, but Ms. Gori is hoping there will be more.
“When you say veteran you think of an old-timer, but there are a lot of young people who have served,” she said. “You have no idea what veterans look like unless you know them, and I think people need to be honored.”
Everyone has a story to tell, Ms. Gori said.
“I think it’s the most important that each person does tell their story,” she said. “From the person who cooked the food, they had an experience, without their service, the other people couldn’t do what they did, so it’s like everybody is connected … We want to hear from everybody because they’re all connected.”
Ms. Gori said she was influenced by a podcast, radio show, and live show taping called The Moth which is all about storytelling, and she noticed there wasn’t a north country chapter. She said she wants to start a chapter here due to Fort Drum and how important the veterans are to the community.
She said personally she is interested in hearing these stories, and that it all goes back to not hearing the stories from her father.
Her family has been coming to the north country all her life, and she made it her permanent home two years ago.
The event is free to the public to attend and starts at 1 p.m.
