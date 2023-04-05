VFW donates books

On behalf of Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 Auxiliary, youth chair Donna Barnhart, back left, donated three books to the Augustinian Academy in the ‘I Survived’ topic series. Ms. Barnhart is pictured with Augustinian Academy students, in front, and school principal Mary Ann Margrey, back right. Photo provided
