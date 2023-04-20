The Veterans of Foreign Wars Barben-Jones Post 1400 on Bellew Avenue in Watertown is again applying to build a pavilion behind the post. The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals denied a similar application six years ago. Alec Johnson/ Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The local Veterans of Foreign Wars post is proposing to construct a pavilion on its Bellew Avenue property that’s similar to one that was denied by the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals six years ago.

The 624-square-foot pavilion would cover older members and guests from the weather during events at the post at 231 Bellew Ave., according to a March 24 letter from post commander Steve Roberts of the Barben-Jones VFW Post 1400.

