WATERTOWN — The local Veterans of Foreign Wars post is proposing to construct a pavilion on its Bellew Avenue property that’s similar to one that was denied by the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals six years ago.
The 624-square-foot pavilion would cover older members and guests from the weather during events at the post at 231 Bellew Ave., according to a March 24 letter from post commander Steve Roberts of the Barben-Jones VFW Post 1400.
About 20 neighbors and VFW members attended a ZBA meeting about the proposal on Wednesday night.
Neighbors oppose the project, arguing the pavilion would create too much noise and be disruptive in the residential neighborhood. In 2017, zoning board members denied the project after what they called significant neighborhood opposition.
The VFW needs a variance to build the pavilion because it would not be grand fathered in as an expanding nonconforming private club use in a residential district.
The pavilion, made of metal framing and roof, would be built in the middle of the 27,000-square-foot back yard about halfway between neighbor properties on both sides of the VFW.
A vinyl fence on the VFW property would “eliminate noise concerns and help to maintain a good standing with our neighbors, and community at large,” according to Mr. Roberts.
The ZBA took no action Wednesday night after listening to arguments from both sides and asking questions.
The ZBA is expected to take up the project again at its May 17 meeting. Zoning members instructed VFW officials to bring back some financial information about the project.
