VFW National Commander visits

Veterans of Foreign Wars National Commander in Chief, Tim Borland, recently visited area VFW posts during his trip to Fort Drum where he took part in a membership drive. Pictured at the Lewis County Memorial VFW Post 6912 in Lowville are from left, Joe Martel, District 4 Commander; Dan Kell, Department of New York Senior Vice Commander; Tom Howard, Past State Commander; Mr. Borland; Peter Pennelle, New York State Commander; Dan Martin; Post 6912 Commander; Dennis Everson, Post 6912 Quartermaster; Matt VanEtten, District 4 Senior Vice Commander; Mike Burke, Past State Commander and Robert Barnhart, Past State Commander. During this trip from Albany area to Fort Drum, Mr. Borland also visited the Carthage VFW Post 7227.
