CARTHAGE — For five years, a local veteran was buried in an unmarked grave until the local American Legion stepped in to remedy the situation.
Austin G. Molnar was a Vietnam War veteran, having served as a member of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment from 1969 to 1975. Mr. Molnar died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at the SUNY Upstate University Medical Center in Syracuse, where he had been a patient for more than a month after being hit by a car in Gouverneur in November.
Upon learning that Mr. Molnar did not have a proper burial and grave marker, Janice Gravely, commander of the American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789, put the wheels in motion to give him the proper acknowledgment and respect he deserved.
After obtaining a grave marker through the Veterans Administration, to which all honorably discharged veterans are entitled, the commander organized a ceremony to give the fallen soldier a military send off.
A small group gathered at the Fairview Cemetery on a gloomy September morning. Three shots rang out to salute the fallen soldier.
“Let us stand in bowed heads in solemn memory and reverence of our heroic dead, Austin Molnar,” began Commander Gravely in her graveside remarks.
She told of Mr. Molnar’s life and his death.
In 2015 a columnist for the now defunct Carthage Republican Tribune wrote about Mr. Molnar following the destruction of his home by fire. The late Donna Hansen, in her column “On the Aisle,” wrote Mr. Molnar escaped the fire with only his clothes on his back. Lost were his beloved pets — birds, cats, goldfish and his favorite dog. Also lost were his treasured war medals and his claim to fame, the cover of a 1969 Life magazine cover which featured a photo of Mr. Molnar along with other wounded soldiers. The trio of 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment soldiers were photographed somewhere in Cambodia. The headline emblazoned across the photo read “The Forgotten Wounded.”
Mrs. Hansen related Mr. Molnar attended school in Carthage and then worked for Crown Zellerbach. Enlisting in the Army, he served 10 and a half years.
“He was a member of ‘Bravo Company’ that got the nickname ‘Tunnel Rats,’” she wrote. “He said they were assigned to enter caves and bunkers and hurl grenades before regular infantry units went in. Austin said he was picked for the squad because of his size. He said the biggest cave he remembers was actually a small hospital that the Viet Cong maintained to treat their wounded.”
Mrs. Hansen related that Mr. Molnar did “not have not have a wide circle of friends and a great social life” mainly due to his suffering from PTSD — post traumatic stress disorder. It was also reported he had flashbacks from his war years.
The complete column along with the Life magazine cover stand as a memorial to the soldier at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 6227 in Carthage where he was a life member.
Mrs. Hansen and others described Mr. Molnar as an intense patriot who always wore his dog tags and camouflage jacket along with flying the American flag 24/7.
The article and those who knew him, described Mr. Molnar as a handyman who could fix most anything and was always willing to help.
“We will never forget, we will never leave a fallen comrade, and we will ensure they receive the honor and recognition they have earned and deserve,” said Commander Gravely.
