CARTHAGE — For five years, a local veteran was buried in an unmarked grave until the local American Legion stepped in to remedy the situation.

Austin G. Molnar was a Vietnam War veteran, having served as a member of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment from 1969 to 1975. Mr. Molnar died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at the SUNY Upstate University Medical Center in Syracuse, where he had been a patient for more than a month after being hit by a car in Gouverneur in November.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.