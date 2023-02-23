CARTHAGE — For the second year, local veterans organizations are giving Vietnam veterans the recognition they deserve.
The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration under the 2008 National Defense Authorization Act was established to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and facilitate commutative programs and activities from Memorial Day 2012 through Veterans Day 2025. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
To commemorate the day last year, the Carthage American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 spearheaded organizing a ceremony to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
The recognition ceremony, held in conjunction with the Carthage Legion’s weekly health check brunch, was at St. James Church due to its size and close proximately to the post. More than 100 Vietnam veterans or family members of deceased Vietnam veterans attended the event. During the event speakers from Fort Drum and officials from the greater Carthage area thanked the veterans for their service. The Carthage Central High School JROTC conducted a formal POW-MIA ceremony at the church and designated soldiers from 10th Mountain presented pins and certificates to the veterans.
With a similar format, this year’s ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.
Carthage American Legion Commander Janice M. Gravely said organizers would like to have the number of attendees triple this year.
The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration honors all veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location. Therefore the organizers of the local event make no distinction between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period.
“All were called to serve, and none could self-determine where they would serve,” said Commander Gravely.
Any Vietnam Veterans may contact the Carthage American Legion at 315-493-2787 or email their information to post789@carthageamericanlegion.org for inclusion in the ceremony and to receive a certificate.
“Last year, we had a veteran come from Pennsylvania to participate,” the commander said.
In addition, the Carthage American Legion is teaming up with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 to host a Vietnam Veterans Day Parade on Tuesday, March 28, starting at noon at the Elks Lodge.
