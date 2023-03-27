Vietnam vet welcome home parade today in Carthage

CARTHAGE — In order to give Vietnam era veterans the welcome home they did not have, the American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 are hosting a Vietnam Veterans Day Parade on Tuesday starting at noon at the Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St.

American Legion Commander Janice M. Gravely said Vietnam era veterans will participate in the parade led by the 10th Mountain Division color guard and band.

