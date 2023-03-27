CARTHAGE — In order to give Vietnam era veterans the welcome home they did not have, the American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 are hosting a Vietnam Veterans Day Parade on Tuesday starting at noon at the Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St.
American Legion Commander Janice M. Gravely said Vietnam era veterans will participate in the parade led by the 10th Mountain Division color guard and band.
The parade will proceed up North School Street to State Street, through the downtown business district, across the bridge into West Carthage along Bridge Street to North Jefferson where it will disband.
Commander Gravely has encouraged business owners to post signs welcoming home the veterans and the public to line the streets to cheer them.
In recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, the Carthage veterans organizations will hold a ceremony at St. James Church, State Street, at 11 a.m.
Held in conjunction with the Carthage Legion’s weekly health check brunch, the ceremony will be held at the church due to its size and close proximately to the post.
The ceremony will include talks by keynote speaker Jane Reape, National Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary president; Commander Gravely and Michael Booth, VFW Post 7227 commander. Designated soldiers from 10th Mountain will present pins and certificates to the Vietnam veterans.
Veterans and the public are welcome to attend the brunch at the post, 415 West St., prior to or after the ceremony.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.