The Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York took part in International Observe the Moon Night on Sept. 26. The annual event is sponsored by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission and NASA’s Solar System Exploration Division. A steady crowd flowed to the Sci-Tech Center, 154 Stone St.,Watertown, to view the moon through two telescopes that were set up in the parking lot of WWNY/WNYF-TV. Jupiter and Saturn were also viewed. The Sci-Tech Center is closed due to the pandemic, but its Science Store is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The center also has a couple of COVID-safe exhibits to try for free. Chris Brock/Watertown Daily Times