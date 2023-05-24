ADAMS — On Tuesday, village officials held a public work session to gather ideas to revitalize the community through New York Forward funding.
“As a village resident, taxes are always an issue. The more tax base you have, the better. We have always been able to keep taxes low in the village, and more tax base will keep them low,” said Village Trustee Todd Race.
Attracting new business, advancing current business, increasing activity in the village and building upon a diverse population are just some of the goals of the New York Forward program.
“We are always looking to help attract business to the village. New businesses would attract new people, benefiting businesses already in existence,” Mr. Race said. “Some of the improvements we are looking at would make the village more walkable. We want existing and new businesses to apply for funds for projects of whatever scale.”
Helping the village with the grant application packet and process are Nicole M. Cleary and Olivia C. Mallon, landscape architects with Barton and Loguidice. Mr. Race said their expertise with initiatives of this nature is crucial to the timeline.
“This public work session is really to start the vision for what improvements and development could happen,” Ms. Cleary said. “We have helped other communities with the 2022 New York Forward application process, and our firm has worked with the Village of Adams for quite some time.”
Community members in attendance denoted proposed projects, from planting trees and shrubs to decorative street lighting and potential for vacant lots.
Village businesses and community members interested in sharing ideas that may benefit from funding should contact Todd Race at trace@villageofadams.com. State officials have yet to announce 2023 funds, and at least one more month is left to propose projects before the village submits a letter of intent to apply.
