CLAYTON — The official celebration of Clayton turning 150 years old was held this weekend.
Dozens gathered at noon Saturday at Frink Park for the celebration of the sesquicentennial. Mayor Norma J. Zimmer was one of the first to speak to the crowd. She talked about how Clayton has evolved from a railroad town to a village with the No. 1 small-town culture in the country, according to USA Today. She spoke at length about supporting local businesses, and she drew cheers when she told the crowd that she didn’t see anyone from Dollar General present.
Dollar General, which had proposed a new store on Clayton’s Graves Street earlier this year, withdrew its plans to develop on the lot in large part because of the community’s opposition to the project.
Later, Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill spoke to the crowd.
The sheriff talked about local life 150 years ago, when 1 pound of butter and a bottle of well whiskey were each 25 cents, a muzzleloader was $8 and farmers made $23 a month. And in 1872, the 26th sheriff was serving Jefferson County. She is the 58th and the first woman elected to the post, and the first woman elected sheriff in the state.
“I grew up here, started my career here and am beyond honored to lead the men and women who make up our sheriff’s office. The civilians in the civil department keep all the parts moving. The corrections officers keep each other and inmates, I mean incarcerated individuals, safe.”
She went on to say the citizens of Jefferson County are lucky to call this place home, of course because of the St. Lawrence River and the lakes, she said, but also because of small communities like Clayton. The small communities, she said, have each other’s backs.
“High water and ice storms are no match for us,” the sheriff said. “So, Clayton, I just want to say that the entirety of the sheriff’s office is happy and proud to serve and protect you. During these times when it’s really tough to be in law enforcement, my entire agency knows that we have your support and we do not take that for granted.”
Sheriff O’Neill touched on her future as she will not be seeking reelection in November.
“On a personal note,” she said, “as I finish my time with this badge, I’d like to say how grateful I am to have served and what an honor and privilege it has been to be your sheriff.”
