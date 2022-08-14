CLAYTON — The official celebration of Clayton turning 150 years old was held this weekend.

Dozens gathered at noon Saturday at Frink Park for the celebration of the sesquicentennial. Mayor Norma J. Zimmer was one of the first to speak to the crowd. She talked about how Clayton has evolved from a railroad town to a village with the No. 1 small-town culture in the country, according to USA Today. She spoke at length about supporting local businesses, and she drew cheers when she told the crowd that she didn’t see anyone from Dollar General present.

