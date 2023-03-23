MASSENA — Spring cleanup for village residents is set for April 22 to May 6, with residents once again receiving vouchers to take their items to the transfer station on Route 420.
However, changes to the program could be coming in the future.
Residents can take their items to the transfer station from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the cleanup period.
Vouchers will be mailed to homeowners with an active residential refuse account. Landlords are responsible for providing the vouchers to their tenants.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller told village trustees on Tuesday that an extra Saturday has been added to assist with this year’s cleanup.
That means residents would have three Saturdays to dispose of their items rather than two as in past years.
But, there may be a return to curbside pickup at some point in the future, although not permanently.
“We’re going to do what we have been doing for this year. I’ve said it last year, we’d like to see maybe once every third year or maybe once every four where we do the old curbside pickup,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said. “I definitely think if we do that … there has to be some parameters where it can’t just be the old.”
Mr. Miller said he would like to form a committee by the end of the year to review the spring cleanup program “and formulate a plan moving forward with this. We have some ideas.”
Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan questioned if they could extend the cleanup beyond the current two-week window.
“I don’t know why we just have a two-week window. Is it possible, ‘Here’s your voucher and you can use it twice a year when it’s convenient to you.’ Is that something that is possible? I don’t know how much of a burden it is on your staff,” he asked.
“Those are some of the things we’ve discussed, broadening the window of usage for vouchers,” Mr. Miller said.
He said he attended a meeting of the Landlords Association where the concern was raised that the two-week window did not give them enough time to distribute all of the vouchers to tenants.
“Some of them have 60 properties and 60 vouchers,” he said. “I think there needs to be a sit-down committee and go over a plan moving forward with this.”
Mr. Miller said he’s discussed the program with DPW staff.
“We’ve come up with something moving forward that would satisfy a lot of needs. But, it’s always nice to hear somebody else’s ideas, too,” he said.
Trustee Christine M. Winston suggested reaching out to community members to get their input.
“I’ve had communications from people saying they love that there’s no more pickup on the curb because people are going through their garbage, people are on their property, they’re hearing cars all night long, seeing the mess visually. I’ve had people say it’s hard for them to get a truck to the dump. They end up not using the vouchers,” she said. “So, we’ll have to really reach out and see if people in the community have ideas as well.”
During last year’s spring cleanup, 488 of the 4,400 vouchers mailed out were used for 1,231 trips. Each voucher entitled the user to two trips to the Massena Transfer Station.
The previous year’s cleanup saw 355 vouchers used out of the approximate 4,314 that were mailed to residents. There were 1,178 trips to the transfer station during the cleanup period.
The village had modified the spring cleanup in 2019, eliminating curbside pickup and requiring residents to bring their items directly to the transfer station. Vouchers were mailed to anyone who had an active residential refuse account. Commercial accounts or residents not serviced by the village refuse collection program could not participate in spring cleanup.
