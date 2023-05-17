Vintage sled show May 27 in Lowville

This rare Bia-ski snowmobile won Best in Show at a recent Lewis County Vintage Sled Show. Provided photo

LOWVILLE — Hosted by Lewis County Area Snowmobile Association and Lewis County Agriculture Society, the Northern NY Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet is set for May 27 at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and awards will be at 2 p.m. Admission fee is $3 per person. Vendor entry fee $20. Sled entry fee is $5 per sled.

