Vintage sled show May 27 in Lowville

LOWVILLE — Hosted by Lewis County Area Snowmobile Association and Lewis County Agriculture Society, the Northern NY Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet is set for May 27 at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St.
Gates open at 8 a.m. and awards will be at 2 p.m. Admission fee is $3 per person. Vendor entry fee $20. Sled entry fee is $5 per sled.
There will be a total of 26 classes with first, second and third place trophies in addition to “Peoples Choice,” “Fairgrounds Choice” and Best in Show.” Classes range from unrestored 1966 and older, up to modern vintage 1987 and newer.
This vintage snowmobile show is a joint effort from all nine snowmobile clubs — Lost Trail Snowmobile Club, Turin Ridge Riders, Osceola Snowmobile Club, Barnes Corner Sno Pals, Valley Snow Travelers, Long Pond Sno Sled Club, Brantingham Snomads, Missing Link Snowmobile Club and Southern Tug Hill Sno-Riders — in Lewis County that groom a combined total of 514 miles.
There will be food vendor trucks on site, vintage sleds on display inside the pavilion, vintage snowmobile swap-meet behind the pavilion on the inner track behind the grandstands, 100 T-shirts, dash plaques, 50/50 raffle and a raffle for one cord of wood.
For more show information Call Ed Stabb: 315-942-5575 or Josh Leviker: 315-391-5405.
