Visitors tap into Maple Weekend fun

It’s maple season in the north country and sugar shanties welcomed visitors to observe the syrup making process first hand over the weekend. Events will continue next weekend as well. Admission is free.
Maple sugar operations that will be open to the public for New York State Maple Producers Association Maple:
LEWIS COUNTY
- Pierce’s Sugar Spigot, 11603 Route 812, Croghan. Family owned and operated for three generations with more than 45 years of experience making syrup. See how boiling raw sap from maple trees becomes sweet maple syrup. Guided tours of the facility, woods and vacuum system are available. Visitors will be able to enter a drawing for a basket of maple products. Samples of maple cotton candy, maple butter, maple cream and maple cakes will be available.
- Sterling Valley Maple, 9610 Croghan Reservoir Road, Croghan. Three generations making quality maple products. Offering interactive tours and samples of their maple products which include maple cream, maple sugar, maple sugar cakes and infused syrup with cinnamon, vanilla, orange and coffee flavors.
- Yancey’s Sugarbush, 7981 Long Pond Road, Croghan. Draft-horse maple production and old-fashioned family fun since 1844. Traditional methods of making syrup are still being used, with horses pulling the sleighs or wagons to collect the sap. Two large wood-fired evaporators boil the sap into syrup that is packaged fresh. Maple cream, maple sugarcakes and maple granulated sugar are also available. Family members will be on hand to discuss the maple production techniques used. People are welcome to come enjoy the boiling shed and woods. Visitors are welcome throughout the spring maple season.
- Snyder’s Sugar Shack, 9640 Number Three Road, Copenhagen. In business for five years, Michael and Mara Snyder utilize modern technology with tubing and an oil-fired evaporator. Weather permitting there will be live demonstrations of making maple syrup. Free samples of maple soft ice cream will be offered.
- Moser’s Maple LLC, 9605 Croghan Reservoir Road. The sixth-generation sugarhouse uses 100% tubing and vacuum collection system yielding 1,000 gallons annually from 2,200 taps. Most of their crop is utilized for added value products including maple candy, cream, granulated sugar, hot cocoa, coffee and rum and bourbon barrel aged maple syrup. Weekend activities included boiling, value added and tapping demonstrations, free samples, maple education and a petting zoo. The facility is fully heated and handicap accessible.
- The International Maple Museum Centre, 9756 Route 812, Croghan, will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. On the menu are pancakes with pure New York state maple syrup, sausage, applesauce, orange juice, maple coffee, tea, coffee and milk. The cost for the breakfast is $12 for adults, $7 for meals for children ages 5 to 12 and children younger than 5 eat for free. During the breakfast hours, visitors are invited to tour the museum.
“It’s a very good breakfast,” said Jane Yancey, museum spokesperson. “Maple is an important part of Lewis County and about 45 years ago, people got together to create the museum which now covers the entire maple industry from Canada, Michigan, New England, Vermont. It is the hub of what people think of the maple industry.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY
- Massey Ranch, 20605 Combs Road, Watertown. Live demonstrations on maple candy, maple cotton candy, maple taffy and maple cream. Free hayrides. Learn step by step how maple syrup is made from the tree to the table. Learn the difference between tubing and buckets. Great free fun for the whole family. The ranch carries a complete line of maple products. Try its newest product, Maple Bourbon Barrel-aged syrup.
- Widrick Maple LLC, 21295 Staplin Road, Black River, open next Saturday only. Samples of soft maple ice cream, maple popcorn and maple cream will be available. Tour will be given of the modern operation using a monitored vacuum system.
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
- Finen Maple Products, 529 Austin Ridge Road Norwood. Pancake breakfast $8 children meals for ages 4 to 11, $12 adult meals 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Adirondack Fragrance Farm, 1551 Route 72, Potsdam, open next Saturday. Factory tours featuring wildcraft maple candles, body milk and drink mixes.
- Sweeter Creations, 3345 Route 345, Waddington. Pancake breakfast $10.
- There will also be a Sugaring Off Party At TAUNY from 2 to 3:30 p.m. next Saturday. The public is invited to the Traditional Arts in Upstate New York Center, 53 Main St. Canton, for a musical celebration of maple sugaring season. The free interactive concert will be presented by The Madstop Fiddlers of Potsdam, a multigenerational group of fiddlers, under the direction of their teacher, Gretchen Koehler. The educational event will include instruction on how to play spoons, stories of French Canadian “sugaring off” parties, and demonstrations of Ottawa Valley “step dance” moves. This event is free, but donations will be accepted.
For more information about Maple Weekend, visit https://mapleweekend.nysmaple.com/what-is-maple-weekend/.
