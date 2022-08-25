CANTON — Adjacent to the Canton Pavilion on Lincoln Street, the outdoor rink has deteriorated into a safety hazard and an “eyesore,” resident Timothy I. Abplanalp said last year.
But a community-led revival is transforming the space into an all-season rink for ice hockey, roller skating, skateboarding, box lacrosse and basketball.
“This all could use a facelift,” Mr. Abplanalp said a year ago, walking the rink’s perimeter.
Now, volunteers are working on the project every Wednesday afternoon. The worked on installing new boards this week.
The rink is situated on village property near Bend in the River Park, and village officials have approved the community-funded restoration effort. The project is expected to cost more than $30,000, with donations from families and Canton Minor Hockey contributing to the sum.
Mr. Abplanalp was one of about two dozen members of a recreation advisory group formed by the Canton town and village governments in 2020. Members expressed interest in renovating the outdoor rink, in need of new signs, a complete replacement of the indoor-use boards with outdoor boards and rehabbing of the oval’s steel framework.
To get involved, call Mr. Abplanalp at 315-323-5671.
