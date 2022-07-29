DEXTER — The St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management, or SLELO PRISM, is looking for volunteers for a water chestnut pull Monday.
The pull will start at 9 a.m. on Guffin Bay in Dexter.
The water chestnut — scientific name Trapa natans — is an invasive aquatic plant identified by long stalks that have dense, floating rosettes of triangular, toothed leaves.
SLELO PRISM says the invasive plant can grow in floating mats that impede aquatic recreation, reduce property values of waterfront properties and alter aquatic ecosystems.
The chestnut pull will help control the growth in Guffin Bay. SLELO PRISM is also encouraging New York residents to remove waterfront chestnuts that are found on their own properties or community water bodies.
When pulling the plant, only the leaves and fruits need to be removed, SLELO PRISM says. If the roots are pulled, it can lead to changes in the shape of the rivers and streams, and can lead to a lack of nutrients for native water plants.
People who conduct a water chestnut pull are encouraged to report their efforts on the mobile app iMapInvasives.
People who want to receive meetup details and sign up to volunteer can do so at wdt.me/WaterChestnutPull. Volunteers should bring their own watercraft and life jacket.
More information about upcoming events can be found at wdt.me/InvasiveSpecies.
